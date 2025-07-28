Rock N’ Roll Sushi Enters Agreement to Bring Multiple New Units to Nashville

Rock N’ Roll Sushi has signed a multi-unit development deal to expand its Sushi Amplified footprint in the greater Music City market. This announcement follows rapid growth across the Southeast and marks a strategic push into a thriving culinary region.

The agreement, signed with local franchise partners Jennifer and Eric Covell, kicks off plans for two Rock N’ Roll Sushi locations in the area, with a long-term vision to develop three additional units in the market. As co-leaders in operations and strategy, the Covells share a passion for hospitality and a deep commitment to creating a positive impact in their community. Proudly raising four children in Wilson County – where they’ve called home for over 12 years – Jennifer and Eric are excited to plant even deeper roots with Rock N’ Roll Sushi.

Fueled by a passion for legendary music and bold flavors, Rock N’ Roll Sushi has made its mark with inventive rolls, a high-energy dining experience, and its signature “American-style sushi” turned up to 11. The concept continues to strike a chord with both guests and franchisees, growing to over 75 locations in under a decade.

“We’ve had our finger on the pulse of the Middle Tennessee market for some time with six locations already operating in the area, and we’re thrilled to partner with Eric and Jennifer to bring even more of our brand’s bold taste and rock n’ roll attitude to this iconic city,” said Chris Kramolis, Chief Development Officer for Rock N’ Roll Sushi. “The energy, creativity, and culture of Music City are a natural fit for what we’re building. It’s the perfect place to dine out loud.”

This expansion continues to establish the one-of-a-kind concept as a “go-to” sushi destination in central Tennessee – blending bold flavors, high-energy vibes, and a rebellious spirit that sets the brand apart. Initial site selection is underway, with the first new location in the area expected to open in early 2026. Looking ahead, the Covell’s are already planning to expand the rockin’ experience to Gallatin with a second location set to open by mid-2026. Their mission is simple: to create a positive and lasting impact in the communities they serve – one roll, one riff, and one relationship at a time.

To learn more about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit RockNRollSushi.com.

