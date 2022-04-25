Parents can enjoy bowling with their children during the Rock-N-Roll Bowl to raise funds to buy school clothes for underserved middle and high school students, a sheriff’s school resource officer said.

School Resource Officer Sam Trubee said SROs are sponsoring the Rock-N-Roll Bowl from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Smyrna Bowling Center at 95 Weakley Lane in Smyrna. Cost is $120 for a team of four.

Also, there will be a silent auction of items ranging from tools, gift cards and a grill to a new leather, sectional sofa.

All proceeds will be used to take the students shopping for school clothes for the fall semester during tax-free weekend July 29-31. The students are chosen by school counselors in the Rutherford County Schools.

“We want to make sure we can help every student we can and make a difference in their lives,” Trubee said.

The SROs thank all the businesses who donated items for the auction.

Silent items auction items so far include:

· A leather sectional sofa donated by West Main Furniture.

· A griller from Lowe’s.

· A Dewalt torque grill and tools from Gil’s Ace Hardware.

· A fire pit from Home Depot.

· A 50-caliber experience gift certificate from the Outpost Armory.

· An Igloo cooler from Sportsman’s Warehouse.

· An assortment of women’s perfumes from Dillard’s.

· A bowling pin gift basket from Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center.

· A car wash kit and socket set from O’Reilly’s.

· Archery targets from Timberwolf.

· A bowling ball from Storm.

· A gift certificate for a “Grown Up Play Date” at Stars and Strikes.

· Gift certificates to Stars and Strikes and Lumberjack Alley.