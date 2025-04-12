Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball Game to Feature Riley Green, Hardy and More

Each year, Folds of Honor Tennessee hosts its Rock ’N Jock Celebrity Softball Game, bringing together the hottest acts in country music, comedy and pop culture for a heated competition with a great cause. This year, the event will return to Nashville’s First Horizon Park, home to the Nashville Sounds team, on Monday, June 2nd (6:30 PM – 9:30 PM CST).

Folds of Honor announces its initial star-studded lineup for the 2025 game, which includes country artists Riley Green, HARDY, Justin Moore, Tyler Hubbard and RaeLynn; 4x Olympic medalist Shawn Johnson and her husband, former NFL athlete Andrew East; Comedians John Crist, Danae Hays and Jeff Dye; and 12x NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines. Additional participants for the most patriotic game in America will be announced at a later date. Additionally, GRAMMY Award-winning country artist Lee Greenwood is set to perform his iconic hit “God Bless The USA” during the 7th Inning Stretch.

Celebrity players will be divided into two teams — Team Military and Team First Responders — and fans can have a chance to support their choice of team via the Rock ‘N Jock Challenge via a donation, here: p2p.onecause.com/rocknjock25/challenge.

“We are thrilled to bring America’s most patriotic softball game back for a 5th year in Nashville,” said Folds of Honor Tennessee Board President Robbie Goldsmith. “We owe a major THANK YOU to the Artists, Athletes, Partners and Fans who support us to make this event bigger every year. We have some amazing names to announce and milestones to reach in 2025. We look forward to setting more fundraising records and invite you to join us in our Folds of Honor Tennessee mission. See you on June 2nd!”

Tickets for the event start at $20 (plus taxes and fees) and are on-sale via firsthorizonpark.com.

With the support of sponsors including Black Rifle Coffee Company, Proceeds from the Rock ’N Jock Celebrity Softball Game will benefit Folds of Honor, a leading non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

“At Black Rifle Coffee Company, service is at the center of everything we do, and we’re proud to support Folds of Honor Tennessee and the Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Tournament,” said BRCC CEO Chris Mondzelewski. “Folds of Honor-Tennessee has long been a pillar of support for service members and their families across the Volunteer State, and we’re thrilled to now be part of that. As a veteran-founded and mission-driven company, we pride ourselves on our commitment to the service community. This is our way of saying thank you to all who have served and are still serving in our armed forces, as well as their families.”

Additionally, Folds of Honor will honor the 250th anniversary of the military branches — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard — during the game. It’s part of the Marine Corps’ Marine Week Nashville happening throughout the week of June 2nd, which will feature engagements throughout the community to celebrate and commemorate 250 years of service to our nation with the great people of Nashville.

Since its inception in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the organization has awarded nearly 62,000 educational scholarships, totaling approximately $290 million in educational impact. 2,981 of those scholarships have been granted to students in Tennessee, totaling nearly $14 million in educational impact in the community.

In 2024, the Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball game drew more than 7,500 fans to the stadium and generated more than $436,000.

