Rock Icons Doobie Brothers to Bring Tour to Franklin

Grammy Award-winning, Platinum-selling, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame legends The Doobie Brothers have announced tour dates for their upcoming North American Walk This Road Tour. The September and October headlining shows will follow on the heels of the band’s previously announced summer tour dates with Carlos Santana.

Produced by Live Nation, the Walk This Road Tour kicks off on Saturday, September 26, in Northfield, OH, and stops in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on October 11th.

The touring announcement aligns with the 50th anniversary of the iconic band’s milestone album Takin’ It To The Streets, released in 1976 on Warner Bros. Records. Takin’ It To The Streets, the band’s sixth studio album, was the first Doobie Brothers album to feature singer/songwriter/keyboardist Michael McDonald on lead vocals and keys. The LP featured hit Doobie Brothers songs, “Takin’ It To The Streets” and “It Keeps You Runnin’” as well as numerous other fan favorites. In honor of the 50-year anniversary of the watershed album, Rhino Records is releasing Takin’ It to The Streets (Rhino Reserve), cut from original analog masters by Matthew Lutthans at The Mastering Lab and pressed at Fidelity Record Pressing. Takin’ It to The Streets (Rhino Reserve) will be available July 10 via Rhino Records. Pre-order now HERE.

TICKETS: Visit TheDoobieBrothers.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck VIP party with The Doobie Brothers, specially designed merch item, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

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