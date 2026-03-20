Rock Icon, Ann Wilson will Bring Documentary to Nashville

Rock icon Ann Wilson, singer-songwriter and founder of Heart, has announced a special 10-city North American screening tour accompanying her forthcoming authorized feature documentary IN MY VOICE.

Each evening will feature a high-definition screening of the documentary followed by a live Q&A with Ann Wilson and director Barbara Hall, offering audiences a rare opportunity to hear firsthand stories from one of rock’s most powerful and enduring voices. Attendees will also have access to exclusive merchandise available only at the screenings. The event will stop in Nashville on May 20th at City Winery. Tickets on sale here.

Told in Ann’s own words, IN MY VOICE traces her extraordinary 75-year journey, from a nomadic childhood to the stages of the world’s biggest arenas, and into a bold new creative chapter. Drawing from an extensive personal archive of home movies, photographs, journals, and never-before-seen footage, the film reveals the deeply personal experiences that shaped Wilson’s artistry and helped lay the foundation for the rise of Heart. The documentary also features commentary from family members, bandmates, fellow artists, and industry figures who witnessed her singular path.

“This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it,” says Ann Wilson. “It’s about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who’ve been part of it all along.”

The documentary is directed by Barbara Hall, a Prime-Time Emmy®-nominated producer and director known for her work on immersive music and cultural documentaries. With more than 25 years of experience developing and directing original programming, Hall has built a reputation for uncovering powerful human stories. She is a member of the Producers Guild of America, the Guild of Music Supervisors, and the Documentary Producers Alliance, and was honored with the 2025 Women In Film/Nashville Alice Award Trailblazer Award.

“What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time,” says Hall. “Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter’s imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring.”

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