Robert Earl Keen to Bring Christmas Show to the Ryman Auditorium

Robert Earl Keen is pleased to announce the Lights, Camera, Christmas! holiday tour which will take him and the band all throughout the Southeast with a show at The Ryman on December 12th.

“As we approach the holiday season this year, I am so proud to resurrect our iconic “Merry Christmas From The Family” show,” said Keen. According to Keen, the Christmas season is made up of 3 pillars: The Spirit of Christmas, Family, and Music. “The Spirit of Christmas is not about just the actual day of the holiday but getting everyone in the spirit of the holiday for the whole season. Dressing up, singing songs, and being a little cheeky is what it’s all about. Giving the gift of the holiday spirit to our fans is our goal, and we hope they walk out of the show with the spirit inside them, to share with others.”

He continues, “Joining together the hands of family is a sacred part of the season as exemplified in my song, “Merry Christmas From The Family.” This year’s theme of “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” will bring families together through the lens and journey of music from classic movies they watched gathered around the TV with popcorn.”

And finally, the music. “Our usual Christmas show would include those classic holiday hits we all know about Santa, and sleigh bells, and trimming the tree. We turn that a little upside down, and include songs that are not traditional Christmas songs, alongside our own perennial favorites,” says Keen. “This year’s holiday tour will evoke memories of your favorite’s scenes from films across decades, to create a bonding moment as we all sing along together.”

Fans who have attended his holiday shows in the past will remember themes such as “Country Gold” or “Lunar Tunes and Looney Times.” “We know this year’s theme of Lights, Camera, Christmas! will have something for everyone who is there with us on the journey,” says Keen.

Find tickets here.

