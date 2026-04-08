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Home Crime Robbery Under Investigation at Ascend Federal Credit Union

Robbery Under Investigation at Ascend Federal Credit Union

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Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday around 10:49 a.m. at Ascend Federal Credit Union on W. Clark Blvd.

Two individuals arrived in a dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder armed with guns. The suspects approached an armored truck at the ATM, assaulted the armed guard, and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving the scene.

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Officers later spotted the getaway vehicle on Old Fort Parkway, where it sped away. The suspects traveled onto I-24 and exited onto I-840 toward Smyrna, where officers lost sight of the SUV.

The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is actively investigating the incident.

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