MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department officers quickly arrest a suspect in connection to a convenience store robbery on Monday, Nov. 24.

Officers located Chad Evans, Jr., 19, of Murfreesboro, less than an hour after the holdup. Evans is facing robbery charges.

The preliminary investigation reveals, Evans entered the Stop & Go, located at 1624 New Salem Hwy, around 8:36 Monday night and took cash from the register. He left the store walking.

Evans remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $4,000 bond. She has a hearing in Rutherford County General Sessions Court is set for Jan. 11.