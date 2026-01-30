Friday, January 30, 2026
Home La Vergne Roads Reopen In La Vergne After Crash Damages Gas Main

Roads Reopen In La Vergne After Crash Damages Gas Main

Traffic is flowing normally again in La Vergne after Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Ramsden Avenue were temporarily closed due to a vehicle crash.

La Vergne Police say the accident, which involved reckless driving, resulted in a gas main being struck, prompting officers to evacuate the immediate area as a safety precaution while emergency crews worked the scene.

Both roads have since reopened, and officials thanked residents and motorists for their patience and cooperation.

