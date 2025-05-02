Road Closures for La Vergne Lake Elementary’s Annual 5K

La Vergne Lake Elementary will host its annual 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM. During this time, temporary road closures and a detour will be in effect to ensure the safety of all participants, spectators, and motorists.

Road Closures:

-David’s Way will be closed between E Nir Shreibman Drive and Floyd Mayfield Drive, near La Vergne Middle School.

-Floyd Mayfield Drive will be closed at the intersection of David’s Way.

-Stones River Road will be closed between Plantation Drive and Hurricane Creek Road.

Detour Information:

-A detour will be in place via Plantation Drive. Please follow posted signage and the direction of officers on site.

The La Vergne Police Department will be present throughout the event to manage traffic control and assist with safety measures.

