Road Closures for CMA Fest 2025

CMA Fest returns on Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8th. Ahead of the festival and during the event, road closures will occur in downtown Nashville.

Extended road closures will last until Tuesday, June 10 at 5 p.m.

Monday, June 2

12 a.m. – S. 1st St. from Woodland St. to Russell St.

12 a.m. – Russell St. from S. 2nd St. to Titans Way

12 a.m. – Titans Way from Russell St. to Victory Ave.

12 a.m. – Victory Ave. from Titans Way to S. 2nd St.

7 a.m. – East side lane of 2nd Ave. from Demonbreun to Broadway

7 a.m. – Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

7 a.m. – Alley 69

7 a.m. – Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Tuesday, June 3

7 a.m. – Symphony Place from 3rd Ave. to 4th Ave.

9 a.m. – Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

9 a.m. – Broadway from 2nd Ave. to 4th Ave.

Wednesday, June 4

5 a.m. – Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

5 a.m. – 1st Ave. from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

5 a.m. – Molloy St. from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

5 a.m. – Demonbreun from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

11:59 p.m. – Westbound lane of Shelby/Korean Veterans Blvd. from S. 2nd St. to 1st Ave.

11:59 p.m. – Eastbound lane of Broadway from 6th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

11:59 p.m. – Southbound lane of 4th Ave. S. from Broadway to Demonbreun

11:59 p.m. – Northbound lane of 6th Ave. S. from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

11:59 p.m. – Eastbound lane of Commerce St. from Rep. John Lewis Way to 3rd Ave. N.

11:59 p.m. – Northbound lane of S. 1st St. from 2nd St. to Victory Ave.

Thursday, June 5

7 a.m. – Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

7 a.m. – Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Ave.

Friday, June 6

7 a.m. – Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

7 a.m. – Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Ave.

Saturday, June 7

7 a.m. – Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

7 a.m. – Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Ave.

Sunday, June 8

7 a.m. – Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

7 a.m. – Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Ave.

Monday, June 9

9 a.m. – Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Tuesday, June 10

9 a.m. – Northbound lane of 1st Ave. from Demonbreun to Church St.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email