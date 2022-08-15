Road Closures Expected During Howl at the Moon 5K

The annual Howl at the Moon 5K is scheduled for Friday, August 19 and road closures will be in place to keep runners safe along Murfreesboro Road.

The race route takes participants through the heart of La Vergne, starting at Veterans Memorial Park near the football field, continuing to Floyd Mayfield Drive, turning west on Murfreesboro Road and turning around at Bicentennial Park near City Hall. Runners will then return to the park via Murfreesboro Road to complete the 5K.

Road closures will be in place in the westbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road beginning around 7:30 p.m. The race is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Westbound lanes will be diverted to one of the eastbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road. No traffic will be allowed to cross Murfreesboro Road from Floyd Mayfield Drive to Bicentennial Park during the race. Roadblocks will be in place, and street department staff and La Vergne police officers will be out along the race path to assist with the traffic and closures.

All runners will need to arrive early enough at Veterans Memorial Park to avoid road closures. Last-minute participants may not be able to enter the park.

“Our priority is keeping the runners safe while they enjoy this night-time race,” says Lieutenant Mike Campbell. “We’re asking people to be patient with us, plan ahead, find alternate routes and leave a little early if you have somewhere to be.”

There’s still time to sign up for those who are interested in participating in the race. Participants can sign up online at www.lavergnetn.gov. Registration costs $25 through August 18, or $30 the day of the race. On-site registration will be available.