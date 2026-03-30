Road Closure: Old Fort Frontage Road Near Chick-fil-A

Motorists are advised to expect traffic interruptions at Frontage Road near Chick-fil-A off Old Fort Parkway. A City contractor is making sewer repairs near the Chick-fil-A on Frontage Road.

Due to the repair work, Frontage Road at this location will be closed to through traffic for at least one week depending on weather. The road closure is required due to the depth of the sewer combined with unsuitable and unstable soil material.

Once SBW crosses Frontage Road and progresses a safe distance from the roadway, Frontage Road will re-open.

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This section of sewer main has multiple sags in the main, which reduces capacity. The existing sewer main is approximately 25 feet deep in the portion that crosses North Frontage Road.

The sewer replacement is part of the 2025-26 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation contract Murfreesboro Water Resources has with SBW Constructors. The replacement work began March 12, 2026.

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