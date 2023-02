From the Town of Smyrna:

Montgomery Way, which is across from Woodmont entrance, will be down to one lane on Friday, February 17. Road work is being performed along the edge.

This work will be performed from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Flaggers will be present to control traffic.

Please allow for extra time when driving and use extreme caution.

If you have any questions please contact Public Works (615)459-9766