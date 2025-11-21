Riverdance Returns to TPAC to Celebrate 30 Years with New Tour

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center ® (TPAC) is thrilled to welcome the global Irish dance sensation RIVERDANCE back to Nashville with its landmark anniversary production, RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION, for three performances April 3-4, 2026, in TPAC’s Jackson Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy Award-winning score, mesmerizing choreography, and breathtaking performances have established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate its incredible 30-year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its electrifying magic to audiences around the world. This landmark production rejuvenates the beloved original show with innovative choreography, new costumes, and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. For the first time, Riverdance introduces “The New Generation” of performers — extraordinary young artists who were not yet born when Riverdance premiered three decades ago.

“It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on,” said John McColgan, Director of Riverdance. “In those 30 years, the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon, continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour, we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences will experience a vibrant and unforgettable performance blending the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the remarkable skill and passion of the world-class dancers, musicians, and singers of the Riverdance ensemble.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices. For information, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577.

