Riverdale Students to Perform at Carnegie Hall

By Grayson Lee Maxwell

Rutherford County Schools

Three students from Riverdale High School, Tawni Phakousonh, Madison Raney, and Elexis Thepthongsay, have been chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall’s High School Honors Performance Series in New York City. On February 4, 2023, they will perform alongside the Honors Treble Ensemble.

“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Matt Castrina, Vice President for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed more than 10,000 nominations this year and have selected over 600 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget.”

Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the world’s top high school performers. Acceptance is due to the talent, dedication, and accomplishments demonstrated in the student’s applications and audition recordings.

At Carnegie Hall, students will be directed by Dr. Jeffery Redding, a world-renowned Choral Conductor. Dr. Redding also received the 2019 GRAMMY Music Educator Award, which is given to one outstanding music educator in the United States each year.

Tickets can be purchased beginning 60 days prior to the performance through the Carnegie Hall box office.