Riverdale High to Host ‘Brave the Shave’ Event to Raise Funds for Childhood Cancer Research

Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Friday, March 17, 2023. With a goal of raising $50,000, participants will register to shave their head or chop their locks to support the Foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.

Shavees and Choppers will include: Students, Faculty, Administrators, Alumni, Cancer Survivors, and Family Members ranging from age 6 – 70+. Every organization on Riverdale’s campus is involved from Student Council to Band to Cheerleaders to JROTC.

For more information, check out the event page. https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/WarriorsBattle2023

When one of its own was diagnosed with neuroblastoma 11 years ago, Riverdale started the “Brave the Shave” event to help find a cure. They have since continued the battle and established a cherished tradition among the school and community. Statistics show one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Friday, March 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m.

Where: 802 Warrior Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Riverdale High School- Gymnasium

Who: Honored families (Smallwood & Sullivan)