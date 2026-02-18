Riverdale High School to Host “Brave the Shave” to Raise Funds for Childhood Cancer Research

Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Friday, March 13, 2026. With a goal of raising $30,000, participants will register to shave their head or chop their locks to support the Foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.

Shavees and Choppers will include Students, Faculty, Administrators, Alumni, Cancer Survivors, and Family Members ranging from age 6 – 70+. Every organization on Riverdale’s campus is involved from Student Council to Band to Cheerleaders to JROTC.

For more information, check out the event page: https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/Warriors2026

When one of their own was diagnosed with neuroblastoma fourteen years ago, the “Brave the Shave” event was started to help find a cure. The battle has continued, establishing a cherished tradition within the school and community. The school is comprised of 2,000+ students. Its own Warriors have been affected. Statistics show one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. The community is invited to come join the effort.

When: Friday, March 13th, 2026. The event will start at 2:00 p.m.

Where: 802 Warrior Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, Riverdale High School – Gymnasium

Who: Honored families – Huijuk Choe (RHS Teacher), St. Baldrick’s shavees, volunteers, supporters (including RCSO) and donors

