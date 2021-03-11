With a Goal to Raise $50,000, Riverdale Faculty, Students, Friends, and Community Members Will Go Bald or Chop Their Locks.

What: Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Friday, March 19, 2021. With a goal of raising $50,000 nearly 50 participants have registered to shave their head or chop their locks to support the Foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.

Shavees and Choppers include: Students, Faculty, Administrators, Alumni, Cancer Survivors,Family, and Community members ranging from age 6 – 70+. Every organization on Riverdale’s campus is involved from Student Council to Band to Cheerleaders to JROTC.

For more information, check out the event page. https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/WarriorsBattle2021

Why: When one of our own was diagnosed with neuroblastoma eight years ago, we started the “Brave the Shave” event to help find a cure. We’ve since continued the battle, and established a cherished tradition among the school and community, raising over $193,000 to date. We are a school comprised of 1,600+ students. Our own Warriors have been affected. Statistic show one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer.

When:

Monday, March 15, 2021 – Appointments will start at 9:45 a.m. and finish at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Appointments will start at 3:30 p.m. and finish at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 19, 2021 – Video will air via YouTube at 2:00 p.m.

Where:

802 Warrior Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Who:

Honored families (Smallwood & Sullivan)

St. Baldrick’s shaveesSM, volunteers, supporters (including RCSO) and donors

Contact: Caron Peck or Lamar Davis 615-890-6450 xt. 23534 [email protected] or [email protected]