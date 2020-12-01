Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents of Riverdale High and Lascassas Elementary students:

All students would move to distance-learning Wednesday through Friday of this week at Riverdale High and Lascassas Elementary.

The schools are experiencing an increased number of employees and students who are on quarantine. So the schools are closing for a few days to allow time for some of them to complete their quarantine period.

The schools will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.