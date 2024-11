Riverdale High School recently held a ceremony for the new artificial turf field that was installed this past summer.

Tom Nolan Field is now the sixth field in the district to transition from natural grass! The project cost around $900,000, with multiple donors helping to fund it.

The other schools that have turf are Blackman, Oakland, Smyrna, Stewarts Creek, and Siegel.

