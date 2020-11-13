The Riverdale Warriors traveled to take on Hendersonville in round two of the high school football playoffs. Riverdale entered tonight after shutting out Wilson Central in round one 40-0.

The Warriors earned their victory tonight as they beat Hendersonville 27-14 to advance to the Quarterfinals next week.

Riverdale received the ball first. The first score in the game came with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter. Riverdale’s Brandon Connard scored on a rushing touchdown from six yards out to go up 7-0.

Hendersonville responded on the following kickoff as Brent Rowe would take it all the way back to tie things up at 7-7.

Just before halftime, Riverdale’s Kade Hewitt threw a touchdown pass to CJ Johnston from thirty-six yards out to give the Warriors a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter would be back and forth as both teams tried to get going. Neither team found the end zone though.

In the fourth quarter, Brandon Connard scored the first touchdown of the second half on a thirty-two yard run. Riverdale led 21-7. Hendersonville would not go away, they came prepared to fight until the end.

Hendersonville ran their second kickoff back for a touchdown, this time by Stevin Mack. The Riverdale lead was cut to 21-14.

The Warriors’ Brandon Connard rushed for his third touchdown of the night with just under six minutes to go in the game. The PAT was blocked though making it 27-14.

Riverdale would get a stop on defense and run out the rest of the clock to preserve their win.

