Rising Country Artist Callie Twisselman to Headline Show at Nashville Palace

Rising country artist and CTK Management Artist Callie Twisselman will take a major career milestone step on April 1, 2026, headlining her first-ever show at the iconic Nashville Palace. The special evening is free and open to the public, giving fans the chance to experience Twisselman’s dynamic live performance up close.

The California native will perform songs from her latest EP, Growing in Grace, released December 5, showcasing the heartfelt storytelling and modern-meets-traditional country sound that continues to earn her buzz in Nashville and beyond. Fans can also expect a sneak peek at brand-new music, as Twisselman teases what’s still to come later this year.

“I’m thrilled to announce my first-ever headlining show at the Nashville Palace on April 1st, and no, it’s not an April Fools’ joke!” says Callie. “This will be a free show open to the public, and I would love to see you there. I’ll be performing with my full band in the main room, taking the stage at 8:30 PM. The set will feature brand-new songs you haven’t heard yet, along with some longtime favorites. It’s going to be a great night of live music and I hope you can join us. I’ll also be at the merch table after the show and would love the chance to say hello, so please stop by!”

Known for her authentic lyrics and powerful vocals, Twisselman’s headlining debut marks an exciting new chapter. Looking ahead, Callie is working on new music and is opening up for Dolly Parton during her Las Vegas Residency on September 17.

Tickets are not required to attend; however, guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance here.

