Blackberries image
Photo by Tn AG

NASHVILLE — As the strawberry season ends, Tennessee has plenty of blueberries and blackberries available for picking during summer months.

“Our berry plants are loaded with fruit this season,” Connie Massey of Circle S Farms in Lebanon said. “Our blueberries are in full swing with lots of ripe berries for picking. We expect blackberries to ripen around the first week of July.”

Farmers in some areas of the state say blackberries and blueberries are coming into season later this year. Visitors should call ahead to check availability and to find out if the farm allows you to pick berries or picks for you. Visitors who pick their own should bring water to stay hydrated since blueberries and blackberries can take time to pick. Berries do not ripen after picking, so select berries that are fully ripe and pull free easily.

“We expect to have blueberries the first or second week of July,” Chris Plemons of Sweet River Berry Farm in Charleston said. “Be sure to watch our Facebook page for updates on berry availability.”

Berries are easy to freeze and use later. Many delicious recipes incorporate frozen fruits, allowing you to enjoy your harvest well past peak growing season. Fresh or frozen, the Pick Tennessee Products website features recipes for berries. Two favorites can be found here:  www.picktnproducts.org/find-products/recipes/desserts/desserts/blackberry-cheesecake-ice-cream.html and www.picktnproducts.org/find-products/recipes/desserts/desserts/lemon-blueberry-pie.html.

When friends and relatives come to visit this summer, consider on-farm activities like sunflower festivals, making soap, or taking an art class to create great memories in a relaxed setting. Many agritourism farms have shelters for picnics, playgrounds, and areas for all ages to explore. Each season brings something new to Tennessee’s farms. Visit throughout the year to experience all our farms have to offer.

Find fresh produce and fun on farms near you at www.PickTNProducts.org or on the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for highlights on products, local farms, and activities.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here