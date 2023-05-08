Ringo Starr to Perform at The Ryman

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band – Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette – have added more dates to their upcoming tour in 2023.

The spring dates for the tour begin in May and Starr will be at The Ryman on September 24th. Ticket sales begin on Friday, May 12th.

“The joy for me about touring is playing live to an audience with the All Starr Band – so I’m always happy when we can add some more dates. See you in May!” said Ringo in a statement released.

Find tickets here.