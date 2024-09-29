Riley Green Announces Tour Stop in Franklin

Riley Green announces Damn Country Music Tour, set to kick off on March 27, 2025 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, and stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on June 19th, 2025.

The announcement was made even more memorable with a nod to the classic “Smokey and the Bandit” with a video featuring the country star and all of his opening acts. Produced by Live Nation, tickets are on sale tonight. Visit Riley Green’s website.

Of the tour, Riley shares, “I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy’s favorite Country songs from back in the day and the new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan. For this tour I was able to find some of my favorite artists and songwriters to join us, and singing with Ella every night will be a lot of fun.”

Released in support of the tour, Green is revving up his engine in a hilarious parody of the iconic 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit.” In a playful reenactment, he channels the legendary Bandit (Burt Reynolds) with Ella Langley as runaway bride Carrie (Sally Field) as they evade the cops in a sleek Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Green grabs the CB radio to call out to his opening acts, inviting them to join him on the road. The scene is perfectly set to the iconic tune “East Bound and Down,” performed by the late Jerry Reed, adding a nostalgic flair to this lighthearted tour announcement.

Ella Langley to join all dates with Drake White, Vincent Mason, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington, Preston Cooper, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, Mike Ryan, Channing Wilson rotating throughout the tour.

