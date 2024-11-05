Ricky Skaggs Announces 2024 Christmas Tour

Fifteen-time GRAMMY® winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs announced his 2024 holiday tour: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas.

Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will perform at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on December 22, 2024. The tour will also visit Tucson, AZ, Huntington, WV, Richmond, KY, Jim Thorpe, PA, Louisville, KY, Knoxville, TN and more.

The show will feature songs both old and new as Skaggs and his band perform their own perfect blend of tight harmony in their refreshing acoustic style.

“This is my favorite time of the year,” explains Skaggs. “Not only do we celebrate the birth of the Savior, we also get to play some really fun music. I hope you will come out and see one of our Kentucky Thunder Christmas shows. It’s a joyful time. You’ll love it.”

Concertgoers can expect to hear bluegrass tune “Christmas Time’s A Comin,’” along with a rendition of “New Star Shining,” a hit song for Skaggs and James Taylor. Beloved classic songs “Silent Night,” “Deck the Halls,” and “Let it Snow” are part of the show, along with many other special Christmas melodies. Included in this seasonal show are sing-a-longs, rounding out an exclusive assortment of holiday favorites.

For ticketing information, visit rickyskaggs.com/tour.

About Ricky Skaggs

Earning 12 #1 hit singles, 15 GRAMMY® Awards, 13 IBMA Awards, nine ACM Awards, eight CMA Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), two Dove Awards, the ASCAP Founders Award, three honorary Doctorate degrees, inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame, IBMA Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, National Fiddler Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, and GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the 2013 Artist-In-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award in the Instrumentalist category along with countless other awards, Ricky Skaggs is truly a pioneer of Bluegrass and Country music. Since he began playing music over 60 years ago, Skaggs has released more than 30 albums and has performed thousands of live shows. He started his own record label, Skaggs Family Records, in 1997 and has since released 12 consecutive GRAMMY®-nominated albums. His latest release, Hearts Like Ours, with his wife, celebrated artist Sharon White of The Whites features the couple dueting on handpicked country love songs. And the Grand Ole Opry member has released his first-ever autobiography, “Kentucky Traveler.” The book details the life and times of Skaggs and provides a descriptive history of Country and Bluegrass music, as told by the master himself. In addition to his regular touring schedule with his band, Kentucky Thunder, he has added country tour dates as he plugs in and plays full shows of his chart-topping hits. Skaggs was a 2020 recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the United States government.

