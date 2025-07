We Rock the Spectrum ribbon cutting was held on May 8, 2025, for its location at 820 N. Thompson Lane, Suite 1M in Murfreesboro.

We Rock The Spectrum – Murfreesboro is a kids’ gym and indoor playground designed to provide a safe, nurturing, and fun environment to foster learning, exploration and safe sensory experiences.

Location and Contact

We Rock The Spectrum

820 N. Thompson Lane, Suite 1M

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Website

Facebook

