The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) held its ribbon-cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Patterson Park Community Center in Murfreesboro.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to households that earned $66,000 or less in the previous year. VITA is a financial stability initiative of the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA)
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Mercury Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-7303
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA)
1 of 7