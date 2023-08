Veterinary Emergency Group held its ribbon cutting on August 15, 2023, at 207 Stones River Mall Road, Suite B in Murfreesboro.

Sometimes it’s obvious when your pet needs immediate help. But sometimes they just seem “off.” That’s where the emergency vets in Murfreesboro come in.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Veterinary Emergency Group

207 Stones River Mall Road, Suite B

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 257-5160

Facebook