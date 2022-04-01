Two Men and A Truck held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 4204 Northstar Drive in Murfreesboro.

It all started as an after-school business for two high school boys. With a hand-drawn logo, advertisement in a local paper, and advertising fund stashed in a ceramic dish, the endeavor was never expected to be more than a local moving company.

Now, more than 35 years later, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has grown both domestically and internationally with more than 350 locations worldwide. In 2021, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® began operating in 46 states with additional growth expected in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Two Men and A Truck

4204 Northstar Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 595-5929

