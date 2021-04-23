Triple Threat Training held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1222 Park Avenue in Murfreesboro.

Triple Threat Training is proud to be the newest Middle Tennessee training facility supporting a growing baseball and softball culture. Batting cages featuring Hack Attack pitching machines. 7,000 sq ft of open training area for teams. HitTrax analytics and gaming, and Rapsodo 2.0 pitching analytics. The Boro Golf Cave, featuring GC Quad Golf Simulator. Party and event rentals available.

Triple Threat Training

1222 Park Avenue

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 809-2444

Facebook Page