Ribbon Cutting: Tri Fit Murfreesboro

Tri Fit Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1507 W. College Street in Murfreesboro Tennessee.

Tri Fit is a personal training company that helps people achieve the desired fitness levels and lead healthy lifestyles in Murfreesboro, TN.

In addition to individual programs, they also offer a complete fitness and nutrition consultation. Their Trainers will guide you through every aspect of this proven plan designed to help you achieve your health and fitness goals.

Tri Fit Murfreesboro

1507 W. College Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 414-5974

