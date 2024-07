Travel and Art Club held its ribbon cutting on April 30, 2024.

The Travel and Art Club will provide an inclusive environment for neurodiverse people to develop interpersonal relationships, jobs, and life skills, increasing their independence through art and travel while building meaningful friendships.

Travel and Art Club

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 587-2899

