Tommy’s Express Car Wash held its ribbon cutting for its new location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1810 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Tommy’s Express of Murfreesboro, TN offers safe, fast, and affordable exterior car wash services. Head our way for an industry-leading experience and… FREE vacuums and mat washers.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash

1810 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

615-205-5075

