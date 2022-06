TN Golf Station held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 1276 NW Broad St. in Murfreesboro.

Come join us for unforgettable golf and multisport simulation experience with a premium beverage selection and amazing staff! Tennessee Golf Station in Murfreesboro is the place for those who love to play golf but don’t want to take the time to walk a course.

TN Golf Station

1276 NW Broad St.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 624-7821

Facebook