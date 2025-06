Tijuana Flats’ ribbon cutting was held on April 1, 2025, for its new location at 1306 Westlawn Blvd. B-1 in Murfreesboro.

At Tijuana Flats in Murfreesboro, they make food to order using the freshest ingredients prepared the same day you enjoy them. Even their queso, guac, and salsa are made from scratch every day.

Tijuana Flats

1306 Westlawn Blvd. B-1

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

