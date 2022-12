The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Suite A in Murfreesboro.

Selling of shirts blanks (cotton to polyester), heat press and sticky vinyl, and sublimation products.

The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee

1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Suite A

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 962-9276

