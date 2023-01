The Tailored Closet held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 531 Huntley Industrial Dr. in Smyrna.

The Tailored Closet of Nashville helps to provide efficient whole-home organization systems to make everyday life a little easier.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

The Tailored Closet

531 Huntley Industrial Dr.

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 590-8775

Facebook