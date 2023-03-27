Ribbon Cutting: The Sweet Addiction in Murfreesboro

The Sweet Addiction
The Sweet Addiction held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 2246 Keeneland Commercial Blvd. Suite B in Murfreesboro.

The Sweet Addiction is a non-profit organization that provides employment opportunities for women survivors of human trafficking, addiction, domestic violence, and incarceration. The organization offers a variety of services, including job training, placement, and support. The Sweet Addiction is committed to helping women rebuild their lives and become independent.

The Sweet Addiction
2246 Keeneland Commercial Blvd. Suite B
Murfreesboro, TN 37127
(615) 580-8001
Facebook

