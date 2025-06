The Soda Bar ribbon cutting was held on April 1, 2025, for its location at 1500 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Located within the vibrant Fountains at Gateway, The Soda Bar is a dessert shop that offers specialty ice creams, craft sodas, floats, Hawaiian shave ice, and coffees.

The Soda Bar

1500 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Facebook

