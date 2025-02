The Little Gym held its ribbon cutting on January 24, 2025, for its location at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1535 in Murfreesboro.

Discover how The Little Gym of Murfreesboro, TN helps kids of all ages get moving. Their progressive gymnastics program begins at 4 months with Parent/Child classes and grows with your child through Pre-K and Grade School.

The Little Gym

2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1535

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

