The Goddard School held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 1720 Gateway Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

The Goddard School offers children a chance to learn, explore and grow in a safe, nurturing environment. From highly trained teachers to engaging, individualized lessons, find out why families choose The Goddard School.

The Goddard School

1720 Gateway Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 900-5510

