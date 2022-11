The Clay Pit – Cuisine of India held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1312 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro.

The clay-pit restaurant is a place where genuine care and comfort are the best-personalized services and features for guests who will always enjoy a warm, relaxed yet refined atmosphere.

The Clay Pit – Cuisine of India

1312 NW Broad Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 962-9602

Facebook