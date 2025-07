The Academy of Berkshire ribbon cutting was held on May 9, 2025, for its location at 1712 Blackman Road in Murfreesboro.

The Academy of Berkshire operates as a locally owned preschool in Murfreesboro, TN, offering premium child care and daycare programs. The facility employs skilled educators committed to delivering quality early childhood services.

Location and Contact

The Academy of Berkshire

1712 Blackman Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

