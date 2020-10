Strike & Spare Family Fun Center is a fun, affordable place for people of all ages with open bowling every day of the week from open – close.

Check out their new location at Stones River Mall in the old Sears building. Includes 26 bowling lanes, Bar & Grill, Skating, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Lazer Frenzy, and more.

Strike & Spare Family Fun Center

1720 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 2002

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 896-0945

