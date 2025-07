Storage Sense held a ribbon-cutting on May 20, 2025, for its location at 5095 Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne.

Storage Sense La Vergne is a self-storage facility located at 5095 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN 37086. The facility offers convenient storage solutions for both residential and business customers.

Location and Contact

Storage Sense

5095 Murfreesboro Road

La Vergne, TN 37086

