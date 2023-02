Stonetrace Family Dental held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 2441 Old Fort Pkwy., Ste. L in Murfreesboro.

Stonetrace Family Dental provides general, cosmetic, and emergency dentistry to Murfreesboro, TN, families.

