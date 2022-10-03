Monday, October 3, 2022
Ribbon Cutting: Stanlick Chiropractic in Murfreesboro

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
Stanlick Chiropractic
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Stanlick Chiropractic Barfield Office Expansion held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 220 Veterans Parkway, Suite E in Murfreesboro.

Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Stanlick Chiropractic emphasizes improving your health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place. Most people would rather be healthy and avoid illness if they could. This is one of the main reasons for the big surge in the popularity of their wellness center.

Stanlick Chiropractic
220 Veterans Parkway, Suite E
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 907-7400
Facebook

