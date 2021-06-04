Southern Flare held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 1132 Beasie Rd. in Smyrna.

Southern Flare is a cigar and social lounge located in Smyrna, Tennessee. They feature a wide beer selection and an amazing premium cigar selection.

Southern Flare

98 N Lowry St.

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 668-2388

Facebook